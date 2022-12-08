Veteran hopes to see war medal returned to late soldier's family in time for Christmas

Brian Billings, from Stoke, is hoping to return the medal to the family of Corporal W. Reeves who served in the Kings Shropshire Light Infantry in WWI

Brian Billings, 76, who lives in Stoke-on-Trent, was given the medal by a friend who found it in a coin collection purchased online.

Brian, who himself served in the forces, is now the secretary of the Potteries and District Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers (REME) Association.

Brian explained: "A friend of mine collects coins, and he put an online bid on a job lot on eBay and in it was the medal.

"Because I am involved with REME he passed it to me and said how it should be with his family - and I agree.

"It would be a really nice time of the year to get this medal back to his family."

The medal was awarded to a Corporal W. Reeves (service number 19717), who served with the King's Shropshire Light Infantry.

According to military records, Corporal Reeves was medically discharged in September 1918, aged 21.

The records suggest he was discharged to Shrewsbury, after serving with the regiment since January 1916.

The Victory medal is a yellow bronze medal which originally would have had a double rainbow ribbon. It was one of approximately six million medals awarded.

To qualify, recipients needed to have served in the armed forces of the United Kingdom or the British Empire, or with certain recognised voluntary organisations, and have entered any theatre of war between August 5 1914 and November 11 1918.

The standing figure of Victory holding a palm branch in her right hand appears on one side, and on the reverse, a laurel wreath containing the inscription 'The Great War for Civilisation 1914-1919'.