Rotary club holds Christmas tea event

The Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club event

Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club members and partners laid on tea and entertainment at Barnabas Community Church, Longden Coleham, Shrewsbury.

Apart from a break during the Covid pandemic, the club has organised similar Christmas events for the elderly who are transported to the venue by rotarians.

In addition to enjoying a carol service as well as the Christmas tea, there were presents and raffle prizes and one of the highlights was a ‘surprise’ appearance by Santa.

Rotarian John Yeomans, who organises the Christmas event, said: “We were once again delighted to bring together so many of our local elderly residents to give them some Christmas cheer.