Festive treats aplenty as Shrewsbury Christmas market prepares for return

The Shrewsbury Chronicle Christmas Market takes place in The Square on Friday and Saturday, December 16 and 17, running from 9am to 5pm on both days.

The market is a celebration of the artisan local food, drink and crafts that are exhibited at the two monthly markets held in The Square throughout the year.

Organiser Jennifer Jones said: “We aim to showcase the very best of quality products that this area provides. We only invite local producers, to sustain the local economy, and these producers brave all the elements thrown at them through the year.

"The food producers are packed full of gold award winners like Toot Sweets confectionery, Heathers Harvest chutneys and preserves, Stokes of Ellesmere pork pies, Shropshire Salumi, Berwick organic longhorn beef, Muckleton meats, Paradise Bites Mediterranean food, Lalita Kumari Indian street food and much, much more.

"Novel gifts are aplenty, including Sue Chadwick jewellery, Fieldfare candles, Garfield Davies woodturner, Liz Bowden glass beads, Pots and Dots pottery, Kinki Glass from Jackfield who supply the Dorchester Hotel with their unique glasswares, Wingers silversmiths, Lindsey Bucknor photography, Julian Road country clothing and florists will be in attendance for those wishing to buy flowers and Christmas wreaths."

She added: "Hot food will be available throughout the days, with Castlemoors hog roast, Mukaase Foods North African-inspired curry dishes, Indian street food, Little Blue Elephant's delightful quiches and soups plus Rowton vineyards mulled wine.