The busiest train station in Shropshire, according to official data

The most-used station in Shropshire.

Station usage more than doubled across Britain in 2021-22 as people across the country returned to more normal travelling routines.

And in Shropshire, official figures from the Office of Rail and Road (ORR) show that Shrewsbury was the most-used station in the county in the year to March.

1.6 million passengers entered and exited Shrewsbury, which is in stark contrast to the station at the opposite end of the list.

Hopton Heath saw a tiny amount of activity, with just 346 visits across the year.

Train travel was up generally in Shropshire with 2.5 million passengers entering and exiting stations in 2021-22.

That's up from 848,496 the previous year, but below pre-pandemic levels of 3.6 million in 2019-20.

Across the country as a whole, London Waterloo - which was the most active station for 16 straight years before the pandemic - returned to the top with 41.4 million passengers.

This comes after Waterloo fell to number four in the rankings in 2020-21.

Elton and Orston in rural Nottinghamshire was the least-used station with just 40 recorded entries and exits.

It's clear that passenger numbers are rebounding from the pandemic, despite any disruption caused by industrial action.

An estimated 1.8 billion visitors entered and exited train stations in Great Britain last year.

That's more than double the 690 million visitors the year before, but still well below the 3 billion passengers who used stations in 2019-20, before the pandemic.

The ORR’s estimates of station usage are taken from the rail industry’s ticketing and revenue system Lennon, with some local ticketing data.

Adjustments are made to make the estimates as accurate as possible, the regulator said.

ORR director of planning and performance Feras Alshaker said: "It is heartening to see passengers return to travelling by rail following what was a difficult period for the industry during the pandemic.

"There’s still some way to go in order for station usage figures to return to pre-pandemic levels.

"Once again it is important to thank all those in the rail industry, who continue to work hard to help people travel safely and with confidence."

Transport think tank, the Institute for Transportation and Development Policy, said it is positive to see numbers rebounding, but that there is still a long way to go.

Jacob Mason, research and impact director at the ITDP, said: "As we recover from the pandemic, the time for a major investment into public transport is now."

The Department for Transport said it has provided more than £16 billion of funding for passenger services since the start of the pandemic.