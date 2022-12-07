Rotary sleigh ready for its Christmas rounds

Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club's sleigh will be doing the rounds of local supermarkets ahead of Christmas

Organisers of the sleigh, Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club, say their presence promises to be ‘better than ever’.

Furrows of Shrewsbury have joined up with the club to supply a Ford towing vehicle, which Rotary say ‘will give Rudolph some much-needed rest’,

The first sleigh appearance was on Monday and it will be at supermarkets in the town nearly every day in the run-up to Christmas.

And as well as supermarket visits, Rotary has arranged for the sleigh to be at Sundorne Avenue on December 9, from 6pm-8pm, and at Mount Pleasant on December 11, for a similar two hours in the evening.

Sleigh rota organiser Fred McDonogh, Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club’s president: “The presence of the sleigh, with of course Santa and his elves, provides a great deal of pleasure to the young and not so young in the run-up to Christmas.

“The tradition has been carried out by Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club for many years and we receive great feedback from all the venues we visit. There is no question that this is a highlight for many people who give generously to the local charities we support.

“The sleigh has been refurbished and it is with much expectation we look forward to taking it to the supermarkets and other districts of the town.