Thousands turn out to Christmas fair

Gracie Brown of 50 Shades of Cheesecake based in Shrewsbury at the Shropshire Handmade and Creative Market.

As many as 60 traders hosted stalls selling handmade, designed and created items.

There were three different areas created for browsers and shoppers, with the main showroom turned into a gift hall where people could buy jewellery, candles, pet products, skincare and home decoration items.

This linked to the plant centre where there were street-food vendors and a food hall offering a choice of handmade artisan food, including pickles, cheeses, honey and even locally-produced gin.

An outdoor market was created in another section where shoppers could choose from many different gift items and food.

Carrie Hughes, the 44-year-old owner and organiser, said: "The event evolves every year and we were delighted by the turn-out.

"We used to have 10,000 to 14,000 people coming along in 2018 and 2019 but since the Covid-19 pandemic we have had to reduce the numbers by using a ticket system.

"This has created a far nicer shopping experience for people who can have time to stop and chat to the traders about what they are selling.

"Some 90 per cent of the traders were from Shropshire and were all small independent sellers.

"The two-day event provides a shop window for them.

"Salop Leisure and Love2Stay is made up of a caravan park and resort.

"They featured a Santa's Grotto which will remain throughout December until Christmas Eve.