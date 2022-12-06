Plan to stabilise historic Shrewsbury building is approved by councillors

Historic Rowley's House in Shrewsbury

The plan is for a temporary timber frame to be installed over damaged infill panels to stabilise a section of the wall of the council-owned Rowley's House in Barker Street.

Members of Shropshire Council's Northern Planning Committee were told that no adverse comments had been made to the application.

Councillor Vince Hunt (Llanymynech), told Tuesday's meeting that the work needs to be done. And councillor Ted Clarke (Bayston Hill, Column and Sutton) added: "The sooner we get rid of the scaffolding around it the better."

Rowley's House, along with the neighbouring Rowley's Mansion, is a prominent building built in the late 16th Century/early 17th Century, and listed as of considerable historic and architectural significance.

Although significant repair work was carried out in 1932 more is now needed on the imposing timer-framed building.

Members of the committee, which met on Tuesday, December 6, have been informed in the report that the proposed work would enable a more detailed investigation of the repairs needed to the Grade II listed building to be carried out.

Officials have said that it is realised that the deterioration of the building is more extensive than first realised and that the current application proposes temporary stabilisation.

They have said that this will enable a more extensive programme of repair to be developed.