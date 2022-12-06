Life saving bleed kits to be installed in Shrewsbury

A defibrillator cabinet containing both an automated external defibrillator and a bleed control kit.

The town council agreed to fit the packs into the boxes they have responsibility for.

Containing first aid equipment to stem severe bleeding, the packs can be used for any emergency from a fall in a public place to a stabbing or road accident.

Shrewsbury Town Councillors were told the cost of fitting the packs totalled £575 and would have to be replaced every four to five years.

Councillor Alan Moseley said access to the kits inside the defibrillator boxes could be gained by ringing the ambulance service which had the codes to open the boxes.

Two have already been put in place, one at the Market Hall and one at the Monkmoor Recreation Ground.

Some of the firs bleed kits were first introduced across other parts of Britain by the family of Daniel Baird.

The Daniel Baird Foundation Charity was set up after 26 year old Daniel wasfatally stabbed in the early hours of July 8, 2017, outside The Forge Tavern, Digbeth in Birmingham following a night out with friends. There was no first aid or bleeding control kit available and he died shortly after arriving at hospital due to catastrophic bleeding.

"Had there been a public accessible bleeding control pack available Dan may still be with us," his family have said.