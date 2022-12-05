Original art by The Walking Dead's Charlie Adlard to be sold for Shrewsbury charity

Artist, Charlie Adlard at this year's Comic Salopia

The Hive, a community arts and wellbeing charity in the town centre, is selling limited edition artwork by international comic artist and the charity’s patron, Charlie Adlard.

Charlie, best known for his work on The Walking Dead, has created illustrations specially for the purpose of raising money for the Shrewsbury charity.

Original one-off artworks featuring the town's well-known bridges, as well as a limited edition four-piece coaster set and Christmas cards are all available to purchase.

The Hive's CEO, Katie Jennings, said the team at The Hive is thrilled to be given the opportunity.

She said: "It’s incredibly generous of Charlie Adlard to create limited edition artworks to raise much-needed funds for our charity. Charlie is a brilliant home-grown talent, and his artwork is renowned across the world.

"Charlie is kindly donating all proceeds from sales of artwork, books, and coasters to The Hive, to support our charity wellbeing projects. This will help keep The Hive thriving and will support the delivery of our work with children, young people and young adults across Shropshire and Telford, who are facing complex life challenges.

"We are very lucky to have a patron that supports our charity in this way. We’d like to say a huge and heartfelt thank you to Charlie for his continued support for The Hive; words cannot express how grateful we are."