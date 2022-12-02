Crash on A49 at Shrewsbury leads to 'long tailbacks' along major road

West Mercia Police reported a crash on the A49 between Battlefield Island and Sundorne Island shortly after 5.30pm.
Posting on social media, the force said there were long tailbacks "in both directions, avoid the area if you can".
A crash on a major road on the outskirts of Shrewsbury has led to long delays during the Friday evening rush hour.
