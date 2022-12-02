Notification Settings

Crash on A49 at Shrewsbury leads to 'long tailbacks' along major road

By David StubbingsShrewsburyPublished:

A crash on a major road on the outskirts of Shrewsbury has led to long delays during the Friday evening rush hour.

The crash has happened near the Sundorne Island on the A49. Photo: Google
The crash has happened near the Sundorne Island on the A49. Photo: Google

West Mercia Police reported a crash on the A49 between Battlefield Island and Sundorne Island shortly after 5.30pm.

Posting on social media, the force said there were long tailbacks "in both directions, avoid the area if you can".

David Stubbings

By David Stubbings

Audience Editor@DStubbings14

Audience Editor at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

