Parents drops in on her child's school in spectacular style

SHREWS COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 01/12/2022 - Prestfelde School in Shrewsbury has a visit from an RAF Helicopter..

For Lieutenant Ryall and her crew dropped in on the school field by helicopter.

As the children got ready to start their lessons, the sound of whirring helicopter blades filled the air.

Swooping in and landing perfectly on the school field, the aircraft was met by the whole school. Pupils had gone outside to welcome Lieutenant Ryall and her crew.

The visit was part of an exciting STEM - science, technology, engineering and mathematics event. Priestfield’s Senior pupils had the opportunity to chat with the crew and to take a detailed look at the helicopter.

Event organiser Holly Keogh-Jones said: “Taking the learning out of the classroom and demonstrating it in real-life scenarios is a speciality here at Prestfelde School.