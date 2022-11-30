Shropshire animal sanctuary to take in poorly rabbits rescued in Liverpool

Some of the rescued rabbits

The Fuzzy Furries rabbit and guinea pig rescue centre in Pulverbatch, south of Shrewsbury, stepped forward to help eight 'malnourished' bunnies who had come into the care of Silth's Sanctuary in the city.

Silth's Sanctuary is a charity that rescues, neuters and rehomes cats in Liverpool. When the service rescued stray rabbits that were spotted roaming free late at night in pouring rain, the team began reaching out to other animal rescue services to help rehome them once they were checked over medically.

Fuzzy Furries volunteered, and it has been arranged for the eight rabbits to arrive in Shropshire this Sunday.

Chloe Owen from Fuzzy Furries Rescue said: "Fuzzy Furries has agreed to take in all eight rabbits from the sanctuary they were surrendered to as the sanctuary is for cats, not rabbits.

"I was asked by another rescue owner on a rescue network Facebook group called Bunny Angels UK if I had space to do so due to so many being full due to the current crisis. I said yes and was put into contact with a founder from the sanctuary straight away.

"The eight rabbits will be cared for by myself, founder and owner of Fuzzy Furries Rescue.

"The next step for these buns is to safely settle them into the rescue and rehabilitate them to good health.

Chloe Anne Owen of Fuzzy Furries Rescue

"Once the rabbits have gained weight, pass all of our assessments and we have raised enough funds we will get them all neutered and spayed. Once they have had four to six weeks' recovery they will then go through more assessments - if they pass they will be available for adoption.

"All eight rabbits will be arriving here at Fuzzy Furries on December 4 - five of the rabbits are female so it's possibly they could potentially be pregnant."

Chloe is appealing for donations to the centre to keep up with rising costs and the influx of animals being surrendered as households struggle with the cost of living crisis.

The centre will hold a fundraising grooming day in December to help manage costs. The date will be announced on the Fuzzy Furries Facebook page.