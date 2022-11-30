Shrewsbury barber picks up prized British best of the year title

Rhys Whitehouse, Hinces Barbershop, Shrewsbury

Rhys Whitehouse, head of education at Hinces, has been named Pro-Barber World Series British Barber of the Year 2022, alongside already winning Wahl British Barber of the Year 2021.

These awards are recognised as two of the highest accolades in the industry and they are held by Hinces at The Parade Shops, located just of St Mary’s Street in Shrewsbury.

“It is such an honour to receive this award – one of the most prestigious titles in UK barbering,” Rhys said. “This award will have a huge effect on my career, last year I was a finalist, and to win it this year is amazing. I’m really excited to be on the panel of judges for next year’s applicants.

“To win the British Barber of the Year title once is amazing, but to win them back to back gives me a great feeling of pride and accomplishment."

Five finalists were chosen from a record-breaking number of entries.

On November 4, Rhys found out via the Pro-Barber World Series social media pages that he was crowned the winner.

Unlike Rhys’ win at the ExCel Centre, London for British Barber of the Year 2021, this event was hosted virtually.

Rhys sent in a variety of images of his work which were then taken to a panel of judges who scored the images based on their own personal preferences including technicality, presentation, composition, shape and precision.

The win secured not only a huge trophy to place alongside last year’s Wahl British Barber of the Year trophy, but a renewed title on the Wahl Artistic Team, £1,000 worth of products, and the front cover of the Jan/March edition of the Modern Barber Magazine.

Hinces’ owner Dale Hince was crowned Britain’s Best Barber 2019 at BarberComp, the same year the barbershop opened. Amongst the team they have also scooped Wahl Barber of the Year Finalist 2020, Modern Barber Best All Round Barber Finalist 2021, Modern Barber Best Apprentice Finalist 2021, and Pro Barber World Series British Barber of the Year Finalist 2021.

Hinces is one of the top ten highest rated barber shops in the UK on booking site Booksy, having received over 1,600 5-star reviews on the site.

Hinces is appointment only, which can be booked via hinces.booksy.com.

Hinces opened in October 2019 at The Parade Shops, having recently moved to a larger unit in The Parade Shops. Rhys Whitehouse began working at Hinces in January 2020.