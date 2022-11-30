Road closures confirmed ahead of Shrewsbury's Carols in the Square

Shrewsbury's Carols in the Square will take place on December 14

Shrewsbury's annual Carols in the Square takes place on December 14, starting at 5.30pm.

The town council is organising the concert, which will be broadcast live on BBC Radio Shropshire.

Music will be provided by Shrewsbury Brass Band, with members of Shrewsbury Male Voice Choir leading the crowds with renditions of classic Christmas carols including Hark! The Herald Angels Sing, Silent Night and Jingle Bells.

The concert will also be available to watch online thanks to Shrewsbury-based company MicroVideo, with live-streaming via the town council’s website at carolsinthesquare.com

To allow the Carols in the Square event to be held safely, there will be road closures in place on High Street, Wyle Cop (NW direction) and Princess Street, which will be closed from 4.30pm until around 7.30pm.

The Square will be closed all day, from 8am until around 7.30pm.

The Darwin Shopping Centre will be open until 9pm, while many of the town’s independent retailers will also be open late. The Market Hall will remain open until 8pm, with the live music relay from the Square.

Town clerk Helen Ball said: “We always love this annual event and it does bring something special to Shrewsbury in the run up to Christmas. And it’s great to see so many people come back year after year to help celebrate this great tradition.

“Doorstep Carols also makes a return this year, and whilst the main focus is in the Square in Shrewsbury, there will be communities across the nation ready to join in with our own live event. There will be a number of BBC local radio stations streaming to locations across the communities, helping to bring everyone together at Christmas.