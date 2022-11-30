National Christmas singalong launched in Shrewsbury to bring festive cheer again

Doorstep Carols organisers Katy Rink and Beth Heath

Doorstep Carols was started in Shrewsbury for Christmas in 2020, aimed at uniting people in during the Covid pandemic when people couldn't get together to sing together in crowds.

The event, which was the brainchild of mum-of-two Katy Rink, attracted national attention - including a special feature on The One Show - and thousands participated up and down the country.

This year’s singalong is supporting the Alzheimer’s Society, with over 100 care homes set to join in.

On December 14 from 6pm to 7pm, participating BBC Local Radio stations and BBC Sounds will provide the nation with the opportunity to sing together again. Everyone is invited to join in - on their doorsteps, in their streets, hospitals, care homes - wherever they are.

The epicentre of the event will be Carols in The Square in Shrewsbury, hosted by Shrewsbury Town Council and BBC Radio Shropshire, and organisers say the have been inundated with requests from across the UK from streets wanting to get involved again.

Last year, more than 30 BBC Local Radio stations broadcast the carols across the UK, with some exciting linked-in events under Concorde in Bristol, in Trafalgar Square, at Canterbury Cathedral, at care homes, children’s hospitals and community centres.

Organiser Katy, who spread the event across the nation with the help of pals Beth Heath and Rebecca Smith, said: “It’s wonderful to watch Doorstep Carols grow bigger each year as the word spreads. We’ve enjoyed great support from BBC Local Radio to help bring this to the nation.

“Doorstep Carols has the power to bring people together, creating communities where maybe they didn’t exist and cementing friendships year on year.

“It’s a small ask to help get this going on your street - and it can have a big impact. Plus you’ll create some wonderful festive memories and a new family tradition.”

Beth, from Shropshire Festivals, added: “It’s so simple to join in and completely free; tune in to participating BBC Local Radio stations at 6pm on December 14, download the words from our website and sing.

“Obviously, we’d recommend having some fun with it too - make mince pies and mulled wine, decorate the street - or even get a band together to play along. Add your own sparkle and sing along, wherever you are. You could even join in at the work Christmas party!”

Rebecca, from Link for Good, who is once again supporting the delivery of Doorstep Carols,added: “Community, charity and joy are at the core of the Christmas message. Last year hundreds of care homes gave their elderly residents the opportunity to join loved ones and the nation in song through Doorstep Carols. Vicky McClure and BBC1’s 'Our Dementia Choir' has shown us the value of that engagement.

"It is wonderful that this emerging annual tradition continues to provide the opportunity to sing together supporting communities and in particular this year - the Alzheimer’s Society."