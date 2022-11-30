Landlords must ensure homes meet energy standard to keep tenants warm

Dean Carroll

Shropshire Council has been awarded Government funding from the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy to raise awareness and enforce the Energy Efficiency regulations which require privately rented homes to meet minimum energy efficiency standards.

Under the regulations it is an offence for landlords of domestic properties to grant a new tenancy or continue to let any property with an Energy Performance Certificate rating below E, unless the landlord has registered a valid exemption on the Government’s Private Rented Sector Exemptions Register.

The council is contacting landlords who have properties that do not meet the minimum energy efficient standards, to ensure they make improvements to their properties to reach the minimum rating, or direct them to apply for an exemption. Landlords who do not bring their properties up to the minimum standard face enforcement action which can lead to a fine of up to £5,000.

Meeting these minimum requirements can be as simple as draught proofing and installing low energy lighting, or may require more substantial improvements such as loft insulation, double glazing and cavity wall insulation.

Dean Carroll, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for growth and regeneration which also covering housing, said: “We want tenants to have warm, safe housing, and a good energy performance rating is more important than ever, especially with soaring energy bills and the cost of living crisis.

“Also, with climate change being one of the greatest challenges we face, more extreme weather is likely to generate higher maintenance and insurance costs for landlords and higher utility bills for tenants, and we all have a part to play in reducing the carbon emissions which are responsible.

“Housing accounts for around 30 per cent of Shropshire’s carbon emissions, but reducing heat loss through better insulation and installing more energy efficient and low carbon heating and lighting will help to significantly reduce them.

“I would really encourage landlords to ensure their properties comply under the Minimum Energy Efficiency Standards legislation.