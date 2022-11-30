Historic pipe organ leaves Shrewsbury venue for last time after 34 years

The console leaves the Buttermarket on a cold, foggy day.

The 1930s Wurlitzer, which has been a feature at the Buttermarket in Shrewsbury since 1988, has moved to a new home to make way for changes at the Howard Street venue.

On Tuesday a squad from the Shropshire Theatre Organ Trust shifted the mighty Wurlitzer from its home of 24 years to a new, hopefully temporary home in Suffolk.

A spokesman for the Shropshire Theatre Organ Trust said: "On Tuesday we spent the day removing our Wurlitzer console, and its surround from the Buttermarket. The venue's stage is being enlarged to make improvements to the nightclub so there was no choice but for the team to move it out.

"It was a long day for all involved with an early start, and some committee members not getting home until past 1am this morning (Wed).

"After removing the console from the door that so many of our patrons attended concerts through, the console, surround, and platform was loaded onto a van and transported down to Jonny Ling’s The Grange Musical Collection in Palgrave, Suffolk. Jonny is providing long-term storage for the Trust, with the console on display in his collection for all to enjoy."

The Trust has thanked the owners of the Buttermarket for housing the organ for so long and it is planning further events around Shropshire in the near future, until a time a suitable home can be found which can accommodate the 1936 Opus 2204 Wurlitzer.

It was originally installed in The Ritz Cinema in Chatham, Kent.

In 2000, two additional ranks of pipes were added at The Buttermarket, Kinura and English Horn.

The Shropshire Theatre Organ Trust currently puts on other electronic concerts/dances around the county, until the Wurlitzer can play in public again.

The Wurlitzer's final concert at the Buttermarket was held on Sunday, September 18.

The owner of Shrewsbury’s Buttermarket Martin Monahan told the Shropshire Star recently that the venue has had to adapt and become ‘more than a nightclub’ to ride the storm that has hit the night time economy.

Martin has invested around £500,000 into the Buttermarket, which he says is booked up for events from September for over a year.

The three-storey club hosts regular events on the top floor from boxing matches to themed nights whilst still maintaining the nightclub element in the cellar bar.

It started out at the 2,332-seat The Ritz Cinema, Chatham, and was ordered from the Wurlitzer factory in North Tonawanda, America, on November 23, 1936. It was shipped to the UK on December 12 of the same year.

Prior to the Ritz Cinema going over to bingo, the organ was purchased and removed by organ builder David Pawlyn in 1971 and stored in his workshops at Aylesbury. David Pawlyn later installed the organ at The Buttermarket, Shrewsbury, in 1988.