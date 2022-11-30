Charlie becomes world champion bodybuilder

SHREW COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR STEVE LEATH 07/11/2018..Pics in Shrewsbury of Charlie Brisbourne 27, off to Miami to compete in the DFAC World Championship Bodybuilding Competition. Pictured with a pervious comp trophy..

Charlie, aged 31, has previously been named the UK body-building Fitness Federation Men's Physique Champion, the UK Ultimate Physique Men's Physique Champion and the Essex Personal Trainer of the Year.

He runs an online fitness and training business from his home in Nesscliffe.

Charlie previously ran a training and fitness blog in Essex but after moving online returned to his native county and regularly competes in body-building competitions.

His latest trophy will join many others he proudly displays at his Shropshire home.

Charlie said: "I think that the big thing about this latest competition is that it was drug-tested and has more validity and shows what can be done naturally.

"Some people believe that they have to take drugs to get into shape but that is not the case.

"We had to take a lie-detector test and urine analysis and I think that I have shown that you can reach world champion status and not go down the route of taking drugs.

"I think that there should be more transparency about whether competitions are drug-tested.

"Many young people aspire to match people on social media and quite often think drugs are involved but the pictures can be photo-shopped.

"It is possible to do things naturally if people are prepared to put in the time and energy.

"I entered my first competition in 2014 at regional level and am now world champion standard.

"You do not have to live in the gym.