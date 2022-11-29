Urgent plan to stabilise historic Shrewsbury town centre building

Historic Rowley's House in Shrewsbury

Members of Shropshire Council's Northern Planning Committee heard that an application has been made to fit a temporary timber frame over damaged infill panels to stabilise a section of the wall of Rowley's House in Barker Street.

Rowley's House, along with the neighbouring Rowley's Mansion, is a prominent building built in the late 16th Century/early 17th Century, and listed as of considerable historic and architectural significance.

Although significant repair work was carried out in 1932 more is now needed on the imposing timer-framed building.

Members of the committee, which meets on Tuesday, December 6, have been informed in the report that the proposed work would enable a more detailed investigation of the repairs needed to the Grade II listed building to be carried out.

Case officer Karen Rolfe has recommended that permission should be given subject to certain conditions.

Historic England has raised no objection but has highlighted the importance of preservation of the buildings.

Officials have said that it is realised that the deterioration of the building is more extensive than first realised and that the current application proposes temporary stabilisation.

They have said that this will enable a more extensive programme of repair to be developed.