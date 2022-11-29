Shrewsbury groups urged to apply for warm rooms funding ahead of deadline

Councillor Alan Mosley

Shrewsbury Town Council has now ring-fenced the money to support people who cannot afford to heat their homes. The cash will assist organisations providing community spaces give people places to keep warm this winter.

It comes after a motion was raised in September. Councillors described the situation of people struggling to keep warm "scary" and "deplorable".

Applications must be made by tomorrow at 1pm via shrewsburytowncouncil.gov.uk/town-council/finance/warm-rooms-grants/

Councillor Alan Mosley, leader of Shrewsbury Town Council, said: “We are aware of the difficulties some of our more vulnerable residents will experience with the increases in the cost of living, not only for heating, but also for food and inflationary pressures.

“We have set aside a sum of £5,000 to help those organisations providing assistance to the local community with facilities for those members of our society who are already facing unprecedented pressures on their finances.

“I would urge any community organisation to apply for our grants programme to help them overcome the rising costs we are all experiencing at the moment and help to provide our residents with a warm and welcoming environment this winter.

“These funds are in addition to the £20,000 set aside for distribution as part of the town council’s annual grant and local member grant programmes.”

Councillors agreed that a fund should be established to provide financial assistance to those local groups who provide a safe, warm environment for those who cannot afford to have their heating on.

Councillor Chris Lemon, who raised the motion at a meeting of full council in September, added: “Now that the weather is turning colder, our residents, especially those on low incomes, will be facing difficult choices to keep their homes warm.