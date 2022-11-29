Plan for homes on site of former Shrewsbury school

Pic: Google

Comovii Developments Limited has applied to the council to build two single-bedroom bungalows, seven smi-detached two-bedroomed homes, including 12 semi-detached three-bedroom homes and two four-bed with one detached house.

The developer proposes to also include two areas of public open space as part of the scheme.

Planning officials have recommended members of the committee give the go-ahead.

A report to the committee has said that the developer has agreed to pay £75,000 as requested by Sport England as part of a 106 agreement because of the loss of the playing field.

The money is expected to be spent on improvements to a playing pitch or changing room facilities at a locally agreed site.

Talks are expected to take place with members of Bayston Hill Parish Council on where the money should be spent.

Officials have said that the homes scheme would "bolster the local housing stock" and enable the use of a brownfield site.