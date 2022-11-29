Oswestry BT Street Hub plan recommended for refusal

An artist's impression of a hub that had been planned for Shrewsbury

Members of Shropshire Council's Northern Planning Committee will meet on December 6 to discuss the proposals for the proposed Hub which would incorporate an LED static digital display screen on which businesses could pay for advertisements.

The hubs provide ultra-fast public and encrypted Wi-Fi, USB ports for rapid device charging, free phone calls, a direct 999 call function, the ability to display community and emergency access messaging.

They also offer access to local council services, national charities for support, the BT phone book, local weather, information and wayfinding.

In a report planning officials have said that although the proposed Hub would be located to the rear of Home Bargains and close to commercial shop fronts it would be directly opposite The Boards Head, a Grade II listed building and adjacent to other properties of similar status.

The report states that the relatively large and tall structure "would have a harmful impact on the street scene and Conservation Area".

It would, the report said, have a harmful effect adding visual clutter to the street scene while undermining the setting and appearance of nearby buildings.