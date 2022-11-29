Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Oswestry BT Street Hub plan recommended for refusal

By Sue SmithShrewsburyPublished: Last Updated:

Planning officials have recommended that proposals to site a BT Street Hub in Willow Street, Oswestry, in place of a telephone kiosk should be refused.

An artist's impression of a hub that had been planned for Shrewsbury
An artist's impression of a hub that had been planned for Shrewsbury

Members of Shropshire Council's Northern Planning Committee will meet on December 6 to discuss the proposals for the proposed Hub which would incorporate an LED static digital display screen on which businesses could pay for advertisements.

The hubs provide ultra-fast public and encrypted Wi-Fi, USB ports for rapid device charging, free phone calls, a direct 999 call function, the ability to display community and emergency access messaging.

They also offer access to local council services, national charities for support, the BT phone book, local weather, information and wayfinding.

In a report planning officials have said that although the proposed Hub would be located to the rear of Home Bargains and close to commercial shop fronts it would be directly opposite The Boards Head, a Grade II listed building and adjacent to other properties of similar status.

The report states that the relatively large and tall structure "would have a harmful impact on the street scene and Conservation Area".

It would, the report said, have a harmful effect adding visual clutter to the street scene while undermining the setting and appearance of nearby buildings.

Although providing public benefits officials have said they do not consider these outweigh the harm identified.

Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
News

By Sue Smith

Reporter

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News