Overnight work on traffic lights at major Shrewsbury roundabout

The Emstrey roundabout

Traffic light maintenance on the Emstrey roundabout in Shrewsbury is scheduled to begin tonight and last three nights.

Work will take place on the roundabout between 8pm and 5am, during which time the exit onto London Road will be closed westbound, with a diversion in place.

The work comes almost three weeks after the roundabout came to a rush hour standstill, causing huge gridlock around Shrewsbury and tailbacks towards Wellington.