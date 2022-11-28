Notification Settings

Overnight work on traffic lights at major Shrewsbury roundabout

National Highways has scheduled traffic light maintenance on a busy Shrewsbury roundabout that has been plagued with signal issues.

The Emstrey roundabout
Traffic light maintenance on the Emstrey roundabout in Shrewsbury is scheduled to begin tonight and last three nights.

Work will take place on the roundabout between 8pm and 5am, during which time the exit onto London Road will be closed westbound, with a diversion in place.

The work comes almost three weeks after the roundabout came to a rush hour standstill, causing huge gridlock around Shrewsbury and tailbacks towards Wellington.

The roundabout has been facing issues with traffic lights since a driver ploughed into control boxes last month, knocking out power to two sets of lights.

Megan Jones

By Megan Jones

Community News reporter

Community News reporter covering Shropshire.

