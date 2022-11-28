Care home in Shrewsbury celebrates milestone

Celebrations at Shrewsbury care home

Barchester’s Mount House and Severn View Care Home welcomed guests and residents to the in property at The Mount, Shrewsbury.

Mount House and Severn View threw open its doors for a fantastic afternoon of celebrations recently and everyone was invited.

There were stunning balloon displays from local company Alexa and Bud and everyone raised a glass to celebrate.

Regular volunteers from Shrewsbury School were also able to join residents for the celebrations.

Adrian Suciu, general manager at The Mount House and Severn View Care Home, said: “It is wonderful to be part of such a fantastic company as Barchester.

"We had a fabulous time celebrating our 30th anniversary with all of our residents, their friends and families and our brilliant staff, it was such a lovely day.

"It was great to have so many people from the local community come and join us to help us celebrate 30 years of Barchester.”

Parent company, Barchester Healthcare started out in 1992 with just one care home. Fast forward 30 years and Barchester is now the second largest care home company in the UK with 250 care homes and private hospitals all over the country.