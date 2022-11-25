Work hard and play harder is Kate's recipe for a long life

Kate Davey enjoying her 100th birthday celebrations

That's the recipe for a long and happy life from Kate Davey who has celebrated her 100th birthday.

She was well known in Shrewsbury for running the Henry Tudor House school wear shop.

Kate, who now lives at the Roden Hall Care Home in Shrewsbury celebrated her birthday accompanied by her family, fellow residents, and care home staff.

Born ‘Kate Betty Woodcock’ in Market Drayton in 1922, she lived in her birthplace until aged 23, before marrying Alan Davey in 1946.

As well as running the shop, which stocked uniforms for schools across the county, Kate also taught Domestic Sciences to senior pupils at the Pontesbury School.

She and her late husband were married for 50 year and had two children, Martin and Betty, and two grandchildren, Sebastian and Christopher.

Roden Hall marked Kate’s 100-year milestone with a balloon-filled party in the home’s lounge, where community singer Alexandra White performed, and cake and champagne were served for the residents.

She K received a signed card from King Charles and the Queen Consort, as well as a hamper and vintage cup and saucer gifted by the residents and staff. Her family also took her out for a celebratory lunch.

"You should work hard, play harder and have a glass of red wine," she said.

Karen Robinson, the Lifestyle Coordinator at Roden Hall, said: “We were delighted to come together to celebrate Kate’s 100th birthday. Kate loves to take part in many of the activities here at Roden Hall with the other residents, especially the ‘Knit and Natter Club’ as a keen knitter.

"Many of our residents crafted their own personal cards for Kate as she is a popular member of the Roden Hall family. We were honoured to share her happy day and we hope she had the wonderful birthday she truly deserves."