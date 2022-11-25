Notification Settings

Van topples onto its side at busy Shrewsbury roundabout

By David Stubbings

A van has rolled onto its side at a busy Shrewsbury roundabout.

Van on its side at Emstrey Island, Shrewsbury
Van on its side at Emstrey Island, Shrewsbury

The goods vehicle toppled over at Emstrey Island, on the bypass for the county town near Salop Leisure, on Friday afternoon.

Photos from the scene showed the van lying on its side at the entrance to the B4380 Thieves Lane, which runs parallel to the A5.

Van on its side at Emstrey Island, Shrewsbury

West Mercia Police officers were pictured at the scene, along with a National Highways truck. West Midlands Ambulance Service has also attended.

One witnesses said it appeared to be the only vehicle involved, and the crash has led to traffic moving very slowly around the roundabout.

According to the AA Traffic News map, the worst queue on Thieves Lane approaching the roundabout from the Shrewsbury direction.

West Mercia Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service have been contacted for comment.

