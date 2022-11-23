Go Compare opera star to sing at Shrewsbury Christmas concert

Wynne Evans

Wynne Evans, principal tenor with Welsh National Opera, will be singing at Shrewsbury Choral’s Christmas Concert at Shrewsbury Abbey at 7.30pm on Saturday, December 10.

Joining the event will be Meole Brace School Choir, Prestfelde School Choir and members of Shrewsbury Abbey choir.

Peter Athans, a professional trumpet player will bringing the Athans Brass Ensemble to the concert.

Thelma Foster, chairman of Shrewsbury Choral said: “Following last Christmas’s sell-out extravaganza, Wynne Evans, known as the incomparable ‘Go-Compare Man’ makes his return to Shrewsbury.

"Once again everyone is very excited that Wynne Evans will be singing solos with the orchestra and with the massed choirs, as well as entertaining us with personal anecdotes.

"In fact he has agreed to compere this concert.

"Wearing his festive outfits, Wynne will perform solos to include Let it Snow, Let it Snow!, White Christmas and O Holy Night.

"The programme includes well-known Christmas music for the orchestra, such as composer Leroy Anderson’s famous Sleigh Ride and dances from Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker Suite. There will be special Christmas songs from Shrewsbury Choral and the school choirs as well as massed singing for the audience.

Tickets for the performance are available online now at shrewsburychoral.org.uk/buytickets, via www.shrewsburychoral.org.uk or from Pengwern Books, Fish Street, Shrewsbury, 01743 232236.