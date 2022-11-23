Firm to take on redevelopment of landmark Shropshire building

The Keep at Copthorne Barracks is being redeveloped

Pave Aways will work with housebuilders, Bellway Homes West Midlands, to re-develop The Keep at the former Copthorne barracks, into apartments.

The former armoury building, which gives its name to the Copthorne Keep development, will house nine two-bedroom apartments, retaining its eye-catching character and other historic features.

Managing director Steven Owen said Pave Aways was delighted to be partnering with Bellway Homes on the scheme.

He said: “Bellway Homes has a reputation for delivering high standards of design and build quality and, with our extensive experience in the refurbishment of historic buildings, this will be no exception.

“Once complete, the keep will offer a rare opportunity for homeowners to buy a slice of Shropshire history and we’re looking forward to working with Bellway to give the fort a new lease of life.”

Marie Richards, sales director of Bellway West Midlands, said: “Bellway has proudly delivered new housing at the former Copthorne barracks in Shrewsbury over the past few years and we are now looking ahead to completing work on the former barracks building to create new apartments at The Keep.

“Bellway is keen to work closely with trusted, local suppliers at Pave Aways fits the bill exactly here, using their almost half-a-century of expertise in their field as a building contractor.

“We’re all looking forward to working with Pave Aways at our development in Shrewsbury and are even more keen to deliver these new apartments for our customers at The Keep.”