Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Firm to take on redevelopment of landmark Shropshire building

By Dominic RobertsonShrewsburyPublished:

A building firm will take on the transformation of one of Shrewsbury's landmark buildings – offering people the chance to "buy a slice of Shropshire history".

The Keep at Copthorne Barracks is being redeveloped
The Keep at Copthorne Barracks is being redeveloped

Pave Aways will work with housebuilders, Bellway Homes West Midlands, to re-develop The Keep at the former Copthorne barracks, into apartments.

The former armoury building, which gives its name to the Copthorne Keep development, will house nine two-bedroom apartments, retaining its eye-catching character and other historic features.

Managing director Steven Owen said Pave Aways was delighted to be partnering with Bellway Homes on the scheme.

He said: “Bellway Homes has a reputation for delivering high standards of design and build quality and, with our extensive experience in the refurbishment of historic buildings, this will be no exception.

“Once complete, the keep will offer a rare opportunity for homeowners to buy a slice of Shropshire history and we’re looking forward to working with Bellway to give the fort a new lease of life.”

Marie Richards, sales director of Bellway West Midlands, said: “Bellway has proudly delivered new housing at the former Copthorne barracks in Shrewsbury over the past few years and we are now looking ahead to completing work on the former barracks building to create new apartments at The Keep.

“Bellway is keen to work closely with trusted, local suppliers at Pave Aways fits the bill exactly here, using their almost half-a-century of expertise in their field as a building contractor.

“We’re all looking forward to working with Pave Aways at our development in Shrewsbury and are even more keen to deliver these new apartments for our customers at The Keep.”

The Knockin based contractor said it will be utilising suppliers and sub-contractors based within a 15-mile radius of Shrewsbury.

Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
News
Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson

@DRobertson_Star

Chief Reporter

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News