Fan-tash-tic! Shrewsbury pals' Movember fundraiser is turning heads

Four of the moustachioed workers, from left; Ethan Willemsen, Jonathan Haseley, Rocky Carpenter and Glenn Hughes

Work colleagues Glenn Hughes, Jon Haseley, Sam Edwards, Ethan Willemsen, Ray Cohen and Rocky Carpenter are sporting moustaches for 'Movember'.

The workers at construction firm ARH Group in Shrewsbury decided to "grow the mo", and have been some interesting looks.

Glenn, who is rocking a handlebar moustache, said: "We've got one that looks like the Three Musketeers, and another who looks like Tosh from The Bill.

"It's all a bit of fun and we're trying to raise awareness for men's mental health and prostate cancer."

The lads were aiming to raise £100 when they started, but have more than tripled their initial target.

"We're up to £360 now and hopefully we can keep raising money," added Glenn.

"Men's mental health issues aren't spoken about enough, so that's something we wanted to get on board with."

According to the charity Prostate Cancer UK, prostate cancer is the most common cancer in men. More than 52,000 men are diagnosed with prostate cancer every year on average – that's 143 men every day.

"Every 45 minutes one man dies from prostate cancer – that's more than 12,000 men every year. One in 8 men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetime.

Glenn said: "We wanted to raise awareness for that too.

"I've had people taking the mick and asking why I'm doing it, but it's all in good fun."