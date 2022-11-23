Cricket club looking to expand disability sessions

Shelton Cricket Club is holding the sessions for young people, aged between 12 and 25, with either physical disabilities or special educational needs.

The club has been running the sessions on Monday evening, from 7pm to 8pm, and they will be taking place for four weeks from November 28 – before resuming in the New Year.

They have been held at Shrewsbury School, although it is planned that they will take place at Shelton Cricket Club when the weather improves.

Kevin Jones, disability lead at Shelton Cricket Club, said they had been delighted with the level of support for the first sessions – and were looking forward to welcoming more people as the sessions continue.

Mr Jones said that five coaches deliver the sessions, which are free, with no previous experience required.

He said that the short term aim is to get more people interested in taking part, with the ultimate aim of playing actual matches.

He said: "Longer term we are looking in the summer towards a small festival team event, potentially games.

"At the moment it is just about getting people interested.

"As part of the sessions there is some life skills development within it. It is not just sport, there is the opportunity to learn other life skills, and there is social interaction with other people."

He added that the sessions are one of only two run in the county, with the others taking place in Wellington.

He said that the first sessions had been "fantastic" and added: "It has gone better than we ever imagined."

The sessions are free and are supported by the English Cricket Board, the Lord Taverners and run locally by Shropshire Cricket in association with Shelton Cricket Club.