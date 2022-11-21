New fire chief in Shropshire named

Simon Hardiman will be taking over as Chief Fire Officer from Rod Hammerton

Assistant chief fire officer Simon Hardiman will be taking over as chief fire officer from Rod Hammerton who has been in the top job for six years.

Mr Hardiman said: “I feel very privileged to have been chosen to take on this role and to take the service forward in the coming years. I have been proud to be part of Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service for the last five years and I am very excited to continue this next chapter.”

Mr Hardiman began his career in West Midlands Fire Service in 2001 and moved to Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service as the area manager for operational risk management in 2018.

He added: “SFRS is already a high performing service and I plan to ensure this continues. My vision is to maintain delivery of excellent services to the communities of Shropshire, and to meet new challenges and demands placed upon us over the coming months and years."

Earlier this year Mr Hammerton announced that he would be stepping down at the end of 2022 and the Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service began an interview process.

Shropshire and Telford and Wrekin Fire Authority confirmed the appointment on November 18.

Outgoing CFO Rod Hammerton said retiring was a 'bittersweet' feeling for him.

He said: “Being a firefighter has been the most fulfilling job I could have hoped for, and it is bittersweet to be retiring after 30 years of working with such wonderful colleagues and partners.

"I have been honoured to be the chief fire officer for Shropshire for the last seven years, but I am leaving secure in the knowledge that the leadership is in good hands.

“In my time as chief I have overseen significant improvements to make us a more inclusive organisation that really tries to work with and develop its staff. This will help Simon as he faces the challenges of the next few years, but he has the confidence of the organisation, and I am confident he will do a great job as chief.”

Councillor Eric Carter, who chairs the fire authority, said: “We are thrilled to have chosen Simon Hardiman as the new chief of SFRS. We are confident he will lead the service in a positive direction and continue the good work Rod has done over the last six years.”