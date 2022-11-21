Christmas fairytale to come to life and bring kids festive fun in Shrewsbury

A new Christmas adventure will be held at the West Mid Showground in Shrewsbury

The Nutcracker and the Fairy - a Christmas Adventure, was written by Emma Jones, who has used her skills as an events organiser along with husband Oli to bring it to life this winter.

The event will be running at West Mid Showground in Shrewsbury from Friday, December 2 on various dates throughout the month.

Emma and Oli run JOS Events, which also founded the Camp Severn festival, with the help of son Jack and daughter Lari.

"The story of the Nutcracker and the Fairy brings traditional characters into the home which can be touched and played with," said Emma, who confesses to being "obsessed" with Christmas. "Our plushies of Nutty and Twinkle Toes were made with this in mind. This Christmas tradition allows the children to imagine what Christmas adventures Nutty and Twinkle Toes are getting up to when they are asleep. It feeds their incredible brains and allows them to be a part of this tradition while simultaneously teaching them to be good as Nutty files a daily report to Santa. The book is the introduction to The Nutcracker and the Fairy.

"Our event is new for 2022 and is designed to bring the characters to life. We recommend buying the book when booking so the story can be introduced at home. The event is not a re-enactment of the book but a new story that follows the characters after they meet."

Children will to meet Nutty and Twinkle Toes in a room full of giant objects, a mince pie and sweets at house of "Mrs. Wigglebottom", and photo opportunities throughout the adventure.

They will also visit Candy Land, Nutcracker Land, and the North Pole, as well as seeing Santa in his workshop where the children will receive a gift.