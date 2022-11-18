Olivia Hayman

Shrewsbury Amateur Swimming Club caters for members of all ages and abilities both children and young adults.

But it says it needs funding to secure its future.

Sport England has pledged a grant of £4500 if the club can raise at least £3,500 itself with a minimum of 75 donations.

Once it hits that target the club then has just six weeks to reach its £15,000 target.

People can help by donating online at crowdfunder.co.uk/p/save-shrewsbury-swimming-club.

Spokesperson, Angela Loughlin, said the club has 70 members, with a range of abilities from competitive, including a competitive para swimmer, to those who train just to keep fit.

"It's an inclusive club which enables our children to keep active," she asid.

"We provide a structure that will enable swimmers to progress from Stage 7 to National Champions.

"Championed by dedicated coaches and volunteers our swimmers are supported to reach their individual potential. We have swimmers training for County, Regional and National competitions ensuring each individual swimmer is supported to achieve their goals.

Ellie Boyes and Mollie Aspinall at an open water swimming event

"Since Covid we have faced falling numbers in our membership, increased fees for pool hire and a gap in children joining us because of the impact of Covid. Over the past two years due to the pandemic, we have been unable to hold swim meets which are the financial lifeline that swimming clubs need.

To problems worsened in the summer.

"In July this year we received the devastating news that our local competition pool has had to close due to roof damage and will remain closed for the foreseeable future. This means we are still unable to run our Competition Open Meets and with no date in the near future as to when we can hold one again we have lost in excess of £15,000 expected income."

"Our pool hire in Shrewsbury costs the club over £30,000 per annum with year-on-year cost increases. Ourr club cannot sustain the increasing costs. For us it is simple - we want our young people to be able to train with their friends, maintain a high level of fitness and to achieve their goals of being the best they can be. We have the most dedicated and resilient young people in Shropshire and we can't see our club suffer because of financial impacts out of our control. We must succeed to support our communities next generation of swimmers."

Angela said swimming helped to keep young people fit and gave them a purpose,

"They make new friends and it is very good for mental health which our swimmers value greatly."