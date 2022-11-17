Notification Settings

Talking newspaper looking for help

By Sue Smith

Volunteers are urgently needed to help a talking newspaper get back to its pre-pandemic service.

Councillor Chris Lemon at the West Shropshire Talking Newspaper with chairman Mary Pascoe, Paul Pascoe, and Steve Bristow.

The West Shropshire Talking Newspaper provides a 90-minute programme each week for the hard of hearing, but more volunteers are needed to help re-start the vital delivery service which was halted during the Covid-19 pandemic because of infection control.

The service is produced in a small studio in the Roy Fletcher Centre in Shrewsbury and was sent out to more than 250 listeners each week before the pandemic by memory stick.

Councillor Chris Lemon, a volunteer and trustee of the West Shropshire Talking Newspaper, said: “We had to suspend sending out the memory sticks in the interests of infection control during Covid.

“Even during lockdown, we continued to produce our weekly programme, which was made available in a variety of formats, including an online version.

“However, we would really like to re-start the memory stick service, as we know that at least half of our listeners have no access to the internet.

“We are looking for new volunteers who can offer a couple of hours on a Thursday morning to help us reconnect with all our listeners.”

For anyone wanting to volunteer their time they are asked to contact Mary Pascoe by emailing mary.pascoe@btopenworld.com or by calling 01743 361630.

