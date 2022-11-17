Black Friday as experts warns shoppers to beware of scams

Steve Barras of Just Credit Union

Whilst there may be some great bargains, Shrewsbury-based Just Credit Union is warning against getting caught by online scammers.

The firm also point to the temptation to overspend and that many deals may not be as great as they first appear.

“Black Friday sees a frenzy of deals and discounts, but also a huge rise in fraud,” said Steve Barras, Just Credit Union business development officer.

“Our message is don’t get conned – remember if a deal looks too good to be true it’s probably a fraud.”

Since Black Friday made its way across the Atlantic, it is no longer just a day and Just Credit Union says that this year deals are expected a week or two before the day itself, which is November 25 and last until Cyber Monday on November 28.

Steve said: “A Which? Magazine investigation found that in previous years more than 90% of Black Friday deals were the same price or cheaper in the six months before the sales event. Other research showed that purchase scams jumped by around a third compared to the usual monthly average.”

Just Credit Union has put together some hints and tips to help people avoid getting caught out. Key actions that can be taken to stay safe.

Research the seller to check they are genuine; stick to trusted websites; the web address should start https and not just http; keep your pin, pass code and passwords a secret; avoid entering card details on shared and public computers; always log out after shopping online.

Plan ahead, shop around and compare prices from a few retailers, Just Credit Union advise.

Steve added: “We are advising bargain-hunters to make sure they factor in all the costs – delivery in particular can easily add up. It’s easy to get swept up in the hype of Black Friday – but it’s not the last sale day before Christmas.

“However good the deal is it is sensible to have a budget and stick to it. We are reminding people to consider all of their Christmas costs and that they will still have to meet all their normal household expenses.

“If people need to borrow the solution is to make sure it’s affordable and from an ethical lender. There are lots of Christmas money tips in Just Credit Union’s ‘Quick Guide to Christmas Money’.