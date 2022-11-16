Shop manager raises £2k with seven marathons in seven days

Ian Ford, manager of the Up & Running shop in Shrewsbury took on the challenge to raise money for the company's chosen charity – Heart Research UK.
He started on November 5, and covered a total distance of 183.4 miles over seven consecutive days.
Clocking up the final miles, Ian arrived back at the Up & Running shop in Shrewsbury welcomed back by family, friends, colleagues and local residents.
To date, with a rising total, Ian has raised £2,000 for Heart Research UK, which will go towards funding vital medical research into the prevention, treatment and cure of heart disease.
On completing his mammoth task, Ian said: “This is probably the hardest challenge I’ve ever undertaken – yet! Day six was particularly difficult with the aches and pains really setting in but the thought of the generous charity donations kept me going when I needed it the most.
"I’m delighted to have raised so much for Heart Research UK and would like to thank everyone who has kindly donated so far.”