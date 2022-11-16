Notification Settings

Shop manager raises £2k with seven marathons in seven days

By Dominic RobertsonShrewsburyPublished:

A shop manager has raised £2,000 for charity after completing seven marathons in seven days.

Ian Ford is cheered home after finishing his challenge
Ian Ford is cheered home after finishing his challenge

Ian Ford, manager of the Up & Running shop in Shrewsbury took on the challenge to raise money for the company's chosen charity – Heart Research UK.

He started on November 5, and covered a total distance of 183.4 miles over seven consecutive days.

Clocking up the final miles, Ian arrived back at the Up & Running shop in Shrewsbury welcomed back by family, friends, colleagues and local residents.

To date, with a rising total, Ian has raised £2,000 for Heart Research UK, which will go towards funding vital medical research into the prevention, treatment and cure of heart disease.

On completing his mammoth task, Ian said: “This is probably the hardest challenge I’ve ever undertaken – yet! Day six was particularly difficult with the aches and pains really setting in but the thought of the generous charity donations kept me going when I needed it the most.

"I’m delighted to have raised so much for Heart Research UK and would like to thank everyone who has kindly donated so far.”

Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson

@DRobertson_Star

Chief Reporter

