Official opening date for fashion retailer

By Dominic RobertsonShrewsburyPublished:

A fashion retailer is holding an official store opening for its pop-up shop.

Celtic & Co will be holding an official launch for the store later this month
Celtic & Co will be holding an official launch for the store later this month

Celtic & Co has taken over a unit at the top of Wyle Cop in Shrewsbury.

The natural sustainable fashion brand held a soft launch of the shop at the end of last month, and is now inviting people to its official opening on Saturday, November 26.

The company said customers can expect "drinks and nibbles on arrival, and 15 per cent off purchases in-store".

Zoe Bray, managing director of Celtic & Co., said: “We’ve had a great first few weeks in Shrewsbury, and we want to thank all the locals for their support so far.

“It’s going to be a busy weekend of events in the town for Black Friday, so we thought this would be the perfect time to have a little celebration and introduce the brand to more new customers.”

Shoppers will also receive a free Celtic & Co. tote bag for purchases made over £50.

Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson

@DRobertson_Star

Chief Reporter

