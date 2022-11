Shrewsbury Christmas Lights Switch On 2021 at The Square in Shrewsbury.

The Christmas light switch on in Shrewsbury will be held on Wednesday, November 23.

Road closures will be in place at High Street, Wyle Cop (north west direction), Princess Street and Shoplatch closed from 4.30pm to 7.30pm

The Square will be closed all day 8am-7.30pm