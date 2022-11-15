Part of chapel near Shrewsbury to be demolished in plans to transform it into nursery

Plans have been submitted to turn the chapel into a nursery

Zion's Hill Presbyterian Church, in Baschurch Road, Bomere Heath, could be turned into a nursery catering for 16 children between the ages of two and four.

The building dates back to 1827, but is no longer used as a place of worship. The applicant, Mrs Louise Batham, wants to demolish a flat-roofed extension that was added in the 1970s, and replace it with a "sympathetic" two-storey extension to provide additional facilities. The nave, vestry and vestibules would all remain.

Bomere Heath Parish Council has objected to the plans over road safety concerns.

A spokesman said: "The parish council regretfully objects to this application, although we do support the building being used for a business. However, as a parish council we feel this business use specified in the application is inappropriate, because of the highways implications it will have to the Shrewsbury Road junction.

"The design and access document states five car parking spaces, this would allow parking for the staff, however we feel there are no additional spaces for parents of the infants meaning they would need park on the road. Our concern is that consequently parents could park on the road up to twice a day.

"This could cause considerable highways issues, as it is located on a school bus route as well as the road having a lack of public footpath."

The design and access statement prepared on behalf of the applicant says: "It is our client’s intention to convert the chapel into a small children’s day nursery, which will allow the building to continue in its provision of a social and community facility, not only for the residents of Bomere Heath, but also surrounding villages.

"Childcare facilities are an important element in the social and economic fabric of a town and the provision of a good range of facilities close to home or the work place greatly assists working parents and their children.

"It is considered the proposals will not be detrimental to the area, as the features and appearance of the existing structure will be maintained.

"The renovation of the building will not have any adverse effect on the surrounding area and will make a positive contribution to the area and ensure that this noteworthy structure remains in a good state of repair and continues to serve the community for much needed child day nursery facility.

"The nursery will employ a highly experienced team of early years professionals who will look after all aspects of the children’s care and education and the nursery as a whole will provide a source of employment in the locality and benefit the community."