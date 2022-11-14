Shrewsbury Town fans looking to improve game-day experience for women

A Shrewsbury Town fan is leading efforts to improve the match-day experience for her fellow female supporters

Volunteer Helen Hall, who is the female supporter representative on the 'Salop 4 All' committee, said she wants to improve the experience of being a Town fan for female supporters.

Following requests from fans, Helen has worked with the club to provide period products in the female toilets, also ensuring that hooks are in place on all toilet doors to allow coats and bags to be hung.

Now she is working on more female-specific ideas to improve the match day experience both home and away.

They include establishing a “buddying-up” scheme so that female supporters on their own have someone to walk with when heading to the stadium from the Meole Brace Park and Ride.

Helen is also looking to set up a similar system where female fans who would like to attend away matches can do so together.

She said: “The club has a good female following but we are always working towards providing the best match day experience for all supporters.

"As the female supporter representative, I want to be sure that female supporters of all ages know that I will do whatever I can to bring forward any ideas or concerns that they would like to see addressed or developed by the club and therefore I would encourage supporters to get in touch.

"I’m learning that getting this message out to everyone is a challenge and so I would encourage people to spread the word.

"To keep updated on news from the female focus group please get in touch with your mobile number or email address.”

Fans interested in speaking with Helen, can meet her at home games from 2pm to 2.30pm in the Fanzone at Montgomery Waters Meadow.