Tribute to one of Shrewsbury Town's best known fans

Glyn Price

Glyn Price, who first became a Town fan in the early 1990s, announced last month he had been diagnosed with bowel cancer and passed away recently.

Alongside following the team home and away, Glyn was a regular at Supporters Parliament meetings and was passionate about improving the matchday experience at Montgomery Waters Meadow.

He launched the Blue and Amber Fanzine and co-hosting the Salopcast podcast and was also instrumental in reforming the away supporters team and the launch of Smithy’s Bar.

Alongside his work for the club, Glyn was a keen fundraiser for the Shrewsbury Town Foundation and, among many other things, cycled 120 miles from Montgomery Waters Meadow to Stadium MK earlier this year.

Brian Caldwell, chief executive of Shrewsbury Town, said: “Everyone at Shrewsbury Town is devastated to lose one of our own.

“I got to know Glyn really well, especially through the Supporters Parliament in which he was always a regular attendee and committed to helping the club improve all aspects of the matchday experience.

“He was extremely passionate about all things STFC and will be sorely missed by us all. All of our thoughts are with his family and friends at this extremely sad time."

Jamie Edwards, chief executive of the Shrewsbury Town FC Foundation, said: “Glyn has always been an advocate and supporter of the Shrewsbury Town Foundation.

“An example of his commitment was demonstrated earlier this year when he took part in a gruelling 120-mile bike ride from Montgomery Waters Meadow to MK Dons.