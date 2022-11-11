Non Christians delighted to be able to say a 'prayer' at Shrewsbury's Remembrance Service

Shrewsbury Remembrance Service which started with a parade from the Castle to St Chads's church and wreath laying in the Quarry

The usual Remembrance service to recognise the sacrifice made in two world wars and other conflicts in the Quarry from 10.45 to 11.00am will be lead as usual by the Church of England but this year a new voice will be represented by Shrewsbury Interfaith Forum.

Dr Simon Nightingale, of Shrewsbury Interfaith Forum, said it is important that people of all faiths and none are represented at the Remembrance Service.

"It is the right thing to do and we are very happy to be included," said Dr Nightingale, who is a member of the non-religious organisation Humanists UK and chairs Shropshire Humanists.

"Many people feel it is an inappropriate anachronism that the Church of England run all the UK remembrance services, bearing in mind that currently only 12 per cent of the population say they are in the Church of England and only 1 per cent of young people," he said.

"In contrast over 50 per cent of the population say they have no religion and among young people, it is over 70 per cent."

He will be reading on behalf of ‘all those with a non-Christian religious or non-religious world view.’

Shrewsbury Interfaith Forum includes Christians in its number but Dr Nightingale was asked to represent them. He recently lead a popular multi-faith discussion about the nature of prayer and psychological benefits to those who pray.

Dr Nightingale says he has checked his words with his interfaith colleagues and also asked his brother John, a retired Church of England vicar, about it too.

Dr Nightingale will speak about the importance of love.

He will say: "The Act of Remembrance was founded in a Christian context.

"However, it has since become clear that both the fallen and those who remember them have included members of all faiths and none.

"Today I speak on behalf of the Shrewsbury Interfaith Forum

"Let us remember, with the love that binds us together, those who have died in war - and are now dying in conflicts around the world today.

"May that love lead us to understand and resist the drive for conflict that destroys so many lives,

"And may that love bring reconciliation to those once divided and respect to those of differing beliefs and may it bring unity in our care for the human family and our common home."