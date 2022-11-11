Notification Settings

A49 north of Shrewsbury set to reopen after burst water main

By David Tooley

A key road north of Shrewsbury should be reopen to traffic on Friday evening.

Picture: Shropshire Council

Shropshire Council says Severn Trent plans to reopen the A49 at around 8pm on Friday following work to repair a burst water main.

Until then diversions will remain in place.

The council reminds motorists that Astley Lane is access only.

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

