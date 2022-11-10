Newport's 2021 Remembrance Day service

Remembrance Sunday is a chance for us all to remember the service and sacrifice of those who have defended our freedoms and protected our way of life.

As well as commemorating the Armed Forces and their families from Britain and the Commonwealth, the day gives us the opportunity to come together and mark the vital role played by the emergency services and those who have lost their lives as a result of conflict or terrorism.

Events, marking Armistice Day on Friday, November 11, and Remembrance Sunday on Sunday, November 13 will be held across the county this weekend.

Here is a list of some of the events taking place this week:

Shrewsbury

The Mayor of Shrewsbury will lead a civic procession with units of HM Forces and Service organisations, from Shrewsbury Castle at about 10.20am on Sunday.

The route will pass through Castle Gates, Castle Street, Pride Hill, Mardol Head and St John's Hill to The Quarry, being led by music from Shrewsbury Brass Band.

A Memorial Service will take place in the Quarry at the War Memorial at 10.45 am, Buglers will sound Last Post, which will be followed by two minutes silence and Reveille, after which wreaths will be laid.

On the conclusion of wreath-laying, the Mayoral party will move to the saluting Dias on St Chad’s Terrace, following which there will be a march-past and salute. Military units and organisations will march from The Quarry's main gates towards Murivance.

Rolling road closures will be in place across the town centre between 9am and 12pm.

Telford

The council's annual Festival of Remembrance will be taking place at Telford Theatre on Sunday. Attendance is free but booking is required.

An Act of Remembrance will be held on Friday, November 11 at the War Memorial in Telford Town Park, starting at 10.55am.

The ceremony will include wreath laying and a two-minute silence.

The ceremony will be live-streamed on the council's Facebook page for those unable to attend.

Bridgnorth

Bridgnorth Remembrance Parade

A parade will leave Whitburn Street at 10.25am on Sunday, leading to a service at the war memorial on Castle Grounds.

A two-minute silence will be observed and wreaths will be laid before a church service at St Mary's at 11.20am.

Cosford

The Sunday Service will be led by the RAF Cosford Station Chaplain at the RAF museum and will include readings and the sounding of The Last Post, followed by the two-minute silence.

Wreaths will be laid by representatives from RAF Cosford, RAF Museum staff and volunteers in honour of those who have fallen in the line of duty. Requires booking ahead.

Craven Arms

Those wishing to attend can gather at the lych gate of St John The Baptist Church at Stokesay Castle at 9.45am for a short walk to the church and a service.

After a 10am service, there will be a gathering at the War Memorial, where the Last Post will be played before wreath-laying ceremony.

Ellesmere

A parade, headed by civic leaders and members of the Royal British Legion will assemble in the town's main car park, off Cross Street, at 10.30am on Sunday.

The parade will march to the war memorial at St Mary's parish church, where wreaths will be laid by representatives of local organisations and individuals.

The names of the 82 men and one woman who are listed on the war memorial will be read out by town's mayor before the national two-minute silence at 11am.

The parade will be headed by civic leaders and members of the Royal British Legion, including service veterans. A service of remembrance will be held in the church immediately afterwards, followed by a parade to the town hall

The Legion will also be holding two minutes' silence in the town centre at 11am on Friday, November 11 to mark Armistice Day.

Ellesmere's annual poppy concert will take place at Ellesmere Comrades Club on Saturday, November 12, starting at 7.30pm. It will include a short service of remembrance conducted by Rev Pat Hawkins. Admission on the door, £5.

Hadley & Leegomery

The parade will take place between 10.30am and 12.30pm on Sunday, along High Street, Waterloo Road, Crescent Road and Manse Road.

Members of the armed forces, ex-services, cadet groups, scouts, boys brigade and many others join councillors for the parade which includes a service of remembrance at the war memorial on Manse Road at 11am.

Ironbridge

Service to be held at the Jackfield & Coalport Memorial Bridge on Sunday, accompanied by the Jackfield Brass Band beginning at around 10.40am.

Following the Remembrance service there will be an event to celebrate the 100th Anniversary of the Memorial Bridge, with vintage vehicles on display.

Ludlow

A band will lead a parade from Ludlow Castle to the Peace Memorial from 10.50am, before the laying of wreaths and a memorial service at 11am on Sunday.

The parade will then continue through the town to a service at St Laurence Church.

Madeley

The parade will march up Madeley High Street at 10.30am on Sunday, before a service at the Cenotaph at 10.45am.

The Anstice will be holding a 40s style live music event following the remembrance ceremony.

Market Drayton

A parade will assemble at 10am on the Queen Street car park on Sunday, before walking through the town towards St Mary's Church for 10.30am.

A church service will then commence at 10.45am. The parade will form once again and walk to the town's War Memorial for 11.55am.

A memorial service and wreath laying will then take place. The parade will then march off once more to the Royal British Legion for a civic reception at the club at 12.50pm.

Montgomery

A parade will leave Broad Street at 9.45am and move on to St Nicholas' Church from where the service will continue at the Garden of Remembrance for the laying of wreaths at the town war memorial.

The blessing and Last Post will be held at the county memorial at 4pm.

Newport

The parade will form by the cricket club on Audley Avenue to leave at 10.20am on Sunday, and march towards St Nicholas' for a remembrance service at 11am.

Wreaths will be laid after the service in the church grounds. Followed by a parade back to the RBL Club for a buffet at approximately 12.10pm.

Oakengates

Ex-service, regular, reserve, pre-service units and representatives of local organisations have been invited to participate in a march through Oakengates Town Centre.

The parade will step-off from The Salvation Army on Lion Street at 10.30am and march into Hartshill Park in advance of the outdoor service which will begin at 10:55am.

Oswestry

A parade, led by town leaders and members of the Royal British Legion will assemble on the Bailey Head at 10.30am on Sunday.

The Porthywaen Silver Band will lead the parade to the Memorial Gates where a service will be held.

A two-minute silence will be observed at 11am followed by the laying of wreaths, before the parade will be led back to the Bailey Head.

A Service of Remembrance is being held at St Oswald's Parish Church at 4pm.

Wellington

A service will be held in Wellington Market Square at 10.50am on Friday.

On Sunday, Telford Brass Band will lead a parade from Nailors Row car park from 10.30am, to and from the Service of Remembrance held at All Saints Church on Sunday.

Wem

Jubilee band will lead a march from the main car park on Leek Street, departing at 10.45am on Sunday.

The parade will head to Wem Parish Church for the two-minute silence at 11am followed by wreath-laying at the memorial and a service in the church.

The parade will reform and march back towards Leek Street before being dismissed by the town's mayor.

The Sleap Airfield Remembrance Day Service will see wreaths laid at the Museum war memorial at 11am on Sunday and a minute silence before a fly-past.

Wrexham

Armistice Day will be remembered on Friday on Queen’s Square and the air raid siren will be sounded for this event at 11am.

The Annual Service of Remembrance will take place at Bodhyfryd on Sunday starting at 10.55am.