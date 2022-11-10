GPs and health workers take to the streets to raise awareness of men's health issues

Peter Wright from Shrewsbury with screening technicians Jodie Joyner and Nina Hundermark speaking at the men's health event.

GPs were joined by other health workers in hosting a pop-up event in Shrewsbury's Darwin Shopping Centre – all intended to encourage men to be more aware of potential health issues, and to see help and "don't be embarrassed".

The event was the first of four taking place across the county – including two at the coming weekend's football matches.

The 'Men's Health Week' is designed to raise awareness of key health issues such as prostate cancer symptoms, abdominal aortic aneurysm screening, and the prevalence of hidden mental health concerns.

Dr Nick White, Chief Medical Officer at NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, was at the Shrewsbury event, and said it had been a great opportunity to speak with people who might otherwise not raise concerns about health issues.

He urged people to check out the remaining events this week.

He said: "I’m delighted to see so many partners involved in bringing together these pop up events for Men’s Health Week.

“The team were able to advise many people of the various screening services available, cancer support in the local area, how to access mental health support and take a health MOT.

“It’s really important that we focus on those parts of the community who may not seek help when they need to. This week we’re focusing on the screening and tests we can do to identify problems that men may have.

"Please do come down and see us at our other events this week.”

A pop up is taking place at Telford Shopping Centre today from 8.30am to 8pm.