Covid vaccination bus set to return to Shrewsbury Town this Saturday

Bob the Vaccine Bus

Shrewsbury Town fans will be offered the vaccine at their club's home match against Barnsley on Saturday.

Bob will be at Montgomery Waters Meadow from 11am as part of Men's Health Week which is a pop-up event organised by NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin.

As well as having the opportunity for supporters to receive their vaccine, there will be an array of information and activities encouraging men to talk about their physical and mental health and learn how they can access support.

Louise Brennan, associate director of delivery for the Covid Vaccination Service in Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, said: “The team were incredibly busy last time they visited Shrewsbury Town, so we’re delighted that he is heading back to the Meadow on Saturday.

"We’re expecting a big crowd at the game, so we would encourage anyone who still needs to come forward for their autumn booster jab to take this opportunity. Barnsley fans are of course welcome to get their jab as well as Shrewsbury fans.

“Bob the Vaccination Bus will be located on the Montgomery Waters Meadow car park. Our team will be very visible, so please drop in and see them. It is as important as ever to get vaccinated.

"We need everyone to play their part in protecting themselves, their loved ones and the NHS by getting jabbed as soon as possible.”

Vaccines will be offered to anyone 50 or over, people aged 12 or over in an at-risk group, people aged 12 and over who have a learning disability, women who are pregnant, or health and social care workers.