'Standing in the way of progress': Row over Shrewsbury footpath reignited

The Dana steps

Shrewsbury Town Council wants to build the path from The Dana around the wall of the Grade I-listed Shrewsbury Castle to improve accessibility for old folks, wheelchair users and mums with prams. But landowners, the Shrophire Horticultural Society, are "standing in the way of progress", according to council leader Alan Mosley.

He will table a motion at a full council meeting next Monday in which he will ask the authority to resolve to "formally express its disappointment and growing dissatisfaction at the intransigence of the Shropshire Horticultural Society in refusing to allow a much needed facility to enhance the movement options of our residents and visitors." He will also ask the council "to call on the society to approve current proposals as a matter of urgency".

In his motion, Councillor Mosley says: "The town council came into existence in 2009 and ever since then we have sought to find a solution to address the problem of accessibility along the path from the Dana around the castle wall to Castle Street. Currently users are confronted by 19 steep stone steps which prevent the use the path for many people with mobility difficulties, cyclists, buggy pushers etc. The steps are also dangerous in icy conditions. Hence many are forced to use the busy, unpleasant and heavily polluted route under the railway bridge.

"A number of years ago the town council allocated £50,000 for a project to cover the cost of the works needed to breach part of the castle wall near the top of the steps onto the outer bailey so as create a pathway through the forecourt gardens onto Castle Street.

"In partnership with Shropshire Council, plans for an attractive, more or less flat path were drawn up. These plans are entirely in keeping with siting within a designated ancient monument. Not only would the scheme give improved access for all but it would generally promote active travel, support the ambitions of the Big Town Plan and encourage more people to enjoy the wonderful gardens and the hidden jewels of the castle itself.

"Furthermore, we believe that there is very significant support from residents for our proposals which would also add to Shrewsbury’s attraction for visitors.

"Over the years members and officers of both authorities have worked very hard to seek to put the plans in place. However, the landowners, Shropshire Horticultural Society, are resolutely standing in the way of progress and we continue to be thwarted by their reluctance to address this much needed development."

The disagreement between the council and the society, which runs the Shrewsbury Flower Show, goes back several years. In 2017 the council received the backing of Historic England, providing high quality materials were used and appropriate after care was given to the "sensitive" area.