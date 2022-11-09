Shrewsbury site manager lands prestigious award for fourth time

Paul Edwards

Paul Edwards, 56, who works for Bellway’s West Midlands division, has received a Seal of Excellence from the National House Building Council (NHBC) for his work at The Spinney, off Oteley Road, in Shrewsbury.

He was one of just 12 site managers from across the NHBC’s West region to be recognised with the coveted accolade in this year’s Pride in the Job Awards, having previously picked up a Quality Award in an earlier stage of the annual competition.

The awards are held to celebrate excellence in the industry and to recognise site managers that achieve the highest standards in construction.

For Paul, being recognised by the NHBC is nothing new, and he now has four Seal of Excellence wins to go with 11 Quality Awards during his 22-year career as a site manager.

Paul said: “When I found out that I had won, I was absolutely ecstatic. Throughout the evening I was incredibly tense and nervous, and hoped that all my hard work would be enough to be recognised with this accolade again for a fourth time.

“When the NHBC judges invite you on stage to collect your Seal of Excellence, it is a great feeling, and it is a proud moment knowing that you are among the top site managers in the country. This of course gives me a great sense of pride and personal achievement.

“It is a great morale booster to have received such positive comments about the development from the NHBC judges, and to have had them remember my previous wins dating back to 2007. That kind of recognition encourages me further to improve our standards and strive to win the award again next year.

“Working at The Spinney has been a wonderful time for me. The operatives on this site have gelled together and it has been an absolute pleasure to work with them, and to see the quality homes that we have all created.