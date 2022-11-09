Shrewsbury prepares for Christmas Cracker lights switch on as date is announced

Shrewsbury's Christmas lights will be switched on later this month

The Shrewsbury Christmas Cracker event will take place on Wednesday, November 23 in the Square, and will feature festive carols and Theatre Severn pantomime stars.

Organised by Shrewsbury Town Council, the big lights switch-on starts from 5.30pm. The evening will begin with local theatre group KG Theatre kicking off proceedings with a range of songs, followed by cast members of Theatre Severn’s pantomime, Beauty and the Beast talking on stage. Porthywaen Band and Shrewsbury Male Voice Choir will also provide musical entertainment before the all-important official countdown from 6.25pm.

The event also marks the start of late-night shopping.

Switching on the lights this year will be the Mayor of Shrewsbury, Councillor Elisabeth Roberts.

"Santa" and his sleigh will be on Pride Hill all evening, courtesy of the Rotary Club of Shrewsbury.

The town's shopping centres will be open until 9pm and the market hall will stay open until 8pm. Shoppers who buy from one of the market’s retailers early on the night will also receive a voucher for a complimentary glass of mulled wine and homemade mince pie, served between 5pm and 6pm, while stocks last.

The evening will also see the return of the Darwin Centre’s spectacular giant reindeer Shrewdolph, which will have its very own switch-on to coincide with the Square countdown at 6.30pm.