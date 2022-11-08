Yarn bombers remember the fallen with knitted creations across Shropshire

A post box topper in Ellesmere

With Armistice Day on Friday and Remembrance parades set for Sunday, creative crocheters and keen knitters have been clickety-clacking with their needles to create some spectacular works.

The secret yarn bombers of Ellesmere have produced the post box topper in the town's main street.

The knitters and crocheters brighten up the town throughout the year with regular displays on lamposts trees and the post box.

This one features knitted figures from the Army, Navy and RAF and has a fitting backdrop.

For the buildings in the town centre are those that featured in the National Theatre's Internationally acclaimed production of War Horse captured by theatre designer Rae Smith, one of the set designers for the production.

In Shrewsbury another post box topper has been spotted in Copthorne Road, giving the appearance of a rather well defended spot.

Yarn creations in Shrewsbury

And out in Church Stretton, Laura Sutcliffe of Laura Loves Crochet, has created a magnificent image of a soldier's head, which fits like a glove on the top of a post box. Emblazoned with Lest We Forget, and surrounded by poppies, it has been getting admiring glances from passers by.